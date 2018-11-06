Quantcast

 

NXT Star Appears at Smackdown Tapings (SPOILER)

November 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
At today’s Smackdown tapings, Becky Lynch was in the ring cutting a promo said she was in the mood for a fight, and it was then that Nikki Cross (accompanied by Sanity) answered. There’s no word on if this is a one-off or full time call up at this time.

