NXT Star Appears at Smackdown Tapings (SPOILER)

At today’s Smackdown tapings, Becky Lynch was in the ring cutting a promo said she was in the mood for a fight, and it was then that Nikki Cross (accompanied by Sanity) answered. There’s no word on if this is a one-off or full time call up at this time.

#SDLive #WWEManchester #WWE spoilers. Less than 5,000 expected tonight. WWE have taped off an entire side of the area and are reassigning ticket holders to camera facing side. Poorest TV attendance I’ve ever seen here. pic.twitter.com/bg1yrXUbKE — Matty Paddock (@MattyPaddock) November 6, 2018

SANITY ARE HERE AND THEY HAVE NIKKI CROSS WITH THEM!! IT'S CROSS VS LYNCH!!#SDLive #SDLiveManchester pic.twitter.com/PojCQOMa32 — Adam Cailler (@acailler) November 6, 2018

So yeah Nikki Cross debuts on #smackdownlive against Becky Lynch #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/RDqJbwoIfj — Andrew Ogden (Graps and Claps) (@oggypart3) November 6, 2018