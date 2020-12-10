wrestling / News
NXT Star Confirms Name Change Following Trademark Filing
December 9, 2020 | Posted by
It’s official: NXT’s Russ Tyler is now Tyler Rust. As previously reported, WWE filed a trademark application on December 2nd for the mark “Tyler Rust.” At the time it was speculated that it would be for Tyler, who went by Rust Tayler on the indies. He’s now confirmed that news, changing his Twitter account handle to @WWETylerRust.
Rust posted:
In Rust We Trust pic.twitter.com/yZavP1IXob
— Tyler Rust (@TylerRust_WWE) December 7, 2020
