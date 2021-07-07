NXT Star Reportedly Signed New WWE Deal

NXT star Roderick Strong reportedly signed a new deal with the company ahead of his return as part of the Diamond Mine. Fightful Select notes that Strong agreed to an extension of his deal before the stable debuted a couple of weeks ago and before his wife Marina Shafir was released by the company.

The site notes that there have been several NXT stars who have come off TV and then reappeared who signed new deals in the interim.

The report also notes that Roderick Strong is said to figure in big to NXT’s 2021 plans, particularly in their efforts to boost the cruiserweight division.