NXT Stars Work WWE Main Event Taping

A new report reveals that two WWE NXT stars are at tonight’s Raw working the WWE Main Event taping. PWInsider reports that Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner worked tonight’s WWE Main Event taping, wrestling Cedric Alexander and R-Truth.

The results from the Main Event taping are not yet in. Hayes is competing in the five-person ladder match for the NXT North American Championship he previously held at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22nd, which Wagner is also a part of.