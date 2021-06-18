wrestling / News
NXT Stars Backstage at Tonight’s Smackdown
June 18, 2021 | Posted by
A few big names from NXT are at tonight’s episode of Smackdown, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are backstage at tonight’s show, as well as Bronson Reed.
PWInsider reports that there had been some discussion last week about Kross and Scarlett moving to Raw or Smackdown. The site reports that the three are there to compete in dark matches for WWE officials before Friday’s show.
