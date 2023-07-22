NXT Stars, Cavinder Twins, Shawn Michaels Appear on WWE Smackdown

Several members of the NXT roster, as well as the Cavinder Twins and Shawn Michaels, appeared on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show took place in Orlando, Florida where NXT is based out of, and the show featured Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes, and the Cavinder Twins in the audience. In addition, Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and the Creed Brothers — the latter of whom lost a Loser Leaves NXT match recently — were backstage in a segment with Jey Uso.

Finally, Shawn Michaels played into a segment as he set an NXT North American Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and Butch, which Mysterio won.