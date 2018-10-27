WWE News: NXT Stars Dress Up For Halloween Battle Royal, Kurt Angle & Matt Hardy Appear at Ringside Fest, WWE & NXT to Battle in League of Legends

– At tonight’s NXT live event in Orlando, Florida, NXT stars dressed up for the annual Halloween themed battle royal Checkout the pics below…

Otis is dressed up as Mandy Rose and everyone else should just quit Halloween cuz ur not beating this 🤣🤣🤣 C: @omgitsprice #WWE #NXT #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/3C9C4AqImz — TurnbuckleTopics (@TT_4You) October 28, 2018

@RealKeithLee vs a bear I'd pick Keith Lee. Keith Lee AS a bear? I'd pick running away #nxtorlando pic.twitter.com/ktBX9dzGce — OMG its Price (@omgitsprice) October 28, 2018

– Kurt Angle and Matt Hardy were at today’s Ringside Collectibles’ Ringside Fest to meet the fans in New York City.

– Team WWE (Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, and Seth Rollins) will go up against Team NXT (Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Adam Cole, and Shayna Baszler) in the video game, League of Legends. Each team will also have a League of Legends professional gamer on their side. The games will be shown on UpUpDownDown’s YouTube channel