Various News: NXT Stars Help Out A Worthy Cause, R-Truth Interviews Movie Cast, Updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League Standings

October 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Gargano NXT

– Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Reina Gonazlez helped out with Spirit Halloween and the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

– WWE posted a video of R-Truth interviewing the cast of the film Dolemite is My Name.

– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW Super Junior Tag League:

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-0): 6 pts.
Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero (2-0): 4 pts.
Volador Junior & Titan (2-1): 4 pts.
Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (1-1): 2 pts.
SHO & YOH (1-1): 2 pts.
Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles (1-2): 2 pts.
TJP & Clark Connors (0-2): 0 pts.
Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0-3): 0 pts.

