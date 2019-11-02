wrestling / News
NXT Stars Invade Smackdown to Build to Survivor Series (Pics, Video)
– With the Smackdown roster depleted due to the Saudi Arabia travel issues, a number of NXT stars made appearances on tonight’s show. Adam Cole, Tomasso Ciampa, Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox all appeared on Friday’s episode of Smackdown on FOX; you can see pics and video below of the appearances.
Baszler came out to attack Bayley, Nikki Cross and Sasha Banks after Bayley and Cross’ Smackdown Women’s Championship match, followed by Riddle and Lee chasing down Sami Zayn in a later backstage segment and attacking him in the ring. Ciampa then appeared during Miz’s MizTV segment and challenged Miz to a match, which Ciampa won.
Adam Cole then appeared backstage in a segment accepting a challenge from Daniel Bryan. They faced off in the main event match, with Cole picking up the win. Belair attacked Dana Brooke and Carmella before they could have a match with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. That opened the way for Ripley and Nox to take on Fire & Desire, and again the NXT stars won.
The putting over of NXT follows the brand’s being announced as a participant in this year’s Survivor Series.
