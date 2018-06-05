WWE News: NXT Stars Judge Talent Show, WWE Stars Host Be A Star Rally

– NXT stars Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Ricochet joined WWE Performance Center Coach Scotty 2 Hotty to judge a kids talent show at the Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Florida last week…

– No Way Jose, Kalisto, Ember Moon, and Nia Jax hosted a “Be A Star” anti-bullying rally at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Houston on Monday…