WWE News: NXT Stars Judge Talent Show, WWE Stars Host Be A Star Rally

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
johnny gargano nxt tv 41818

– NXT stars Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Ricochet joined WWE Performance Center Coach Scotty 2 Hotty to judge a kids talent show at the Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Florida last week…

– No Way Jose, Kalisto, Ember Moon, and Nia Jax hosted a “Be A Star” anti-bullying rally at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Houston on Monday…

