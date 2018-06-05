wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Stars Judge Talent Show, WWE Stars Host Be A Star Rally
– NXT stars Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Ricochet joined WWE Performance Center Coach Scotty 2 Hotty to judge a kids talent show at the Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Florida last week…
.@WWENXT Superstars visit @GKTWVillage to judge a talent show with so many awesome kids! @JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae @KingRicochet @TheScotty2Hotty pic.twitter.com/MhSppMybcs
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 31, 2018
– No Way Jose, Kalisto, Ember Moon, and Nia Jax hosted a “Be A Star” anti-bullying rally at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Houston on Monday…
#BeaSTAR @WWECommunity #WWEHero @bgcghouston @NiaJaxWWE @WWEEmberMoon @WWENoWayJose pic.twitter.com/gfmH1beRso
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) June 4, 2018
What an amazing day speaking to club members @bgcghouston about bullying and emotional intelligence. Thank you for hosting us today! You guys were awesome! #BeaSTAR @WWECommunity #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/t49FOaDWIH
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 4, 2018