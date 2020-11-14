NXT Star’s Main Roster Debut Reportedly Imminent

An NXT star is reportedly sat to make her main roster debut “imminently,” according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that content has been produced for Chelsea Green’s debut according to several sources within the company. As of this afternoon the plan was to put her on Smackdown, but it was noted that that could change as Smackdown wasn’t a completed product by that point.

Green was planned to debut on the main roster in May after she broke off from Robert Stone, but that was all changed after Paul Heyman was removed from his Executive Director position. Green had to deal with COVID-19 after testing positive in September but has recovered since.