wrestling / News
NXT Star’s Main Roster Debut Reportedly Imminent
November 13, 2020 | Posted by
An NXT star is reportedly sat to make her main roster debut “imminently,” according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that content has been produced for Chelsea Green’s debut according to several sources within the company. As of this afternoon the plan was to put her on Smackdown, but it was noted that that could change as Smackdown wasn’t a completed product by that point.
Green was planned to debut on the main roster in May after she broke off from Robert Stone, but that was all changed after Paul Heyman was removed from his Executive Director position. Green had to deal with COVID-19 after testing positive in September but has recovered since.
More Trending Stories
- Kylie Rae Was Set To Play Marvel Superhero For AAA Before Retirement, Note On Original Impact Plans
- Former NWA Vice President Dave Lagana Issued Legal Threats To Reporters Over Defamation
- Miro On WWE Changing Finish In His Last Match, Vince McMahon’s Response, Having Backstage Heat For Leaked Wedding Photos
- Bret Hart On His Return to WWE in 2010, Match With Vince McMahon & Mending Fences