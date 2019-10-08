NXT Stars’ Matches Set For EVOLVE 137 and 138

– The matches for several NXT stars are official for this weekend’s EVOLVE 137 and 138. As you can see in the below announcement, WWE announced the following matches will take place at EVOLVE 137 on Friday:

* Cameron Grimes vs. Curt Stallion

* Arturo Ruas vs. JD Drake

* Babatunde vs. Eddie Kingston

This is in addition to the previously-announced Kassius Ono vs. Josh Briggs match, as well as Grimes vs. Kingston for Saturday’s EVOLVE 138. The full announcement is below: