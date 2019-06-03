wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Stars May Appear At Super Showdown, Kofi Kingston Tries To Inspire Ghana Youth, The Forgotten Sons Put NXT Tag Division On Notice,
– PWInsider reports that there has been talk of NXT stars appearing in the 50-man battle royal at WWE Super Showdown this Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Matt Riddle’s name was one of those mentioned at Takeover XXV.
– WWE has posted another video from Kofi Kingston’s trip to Ghana, West Africa, featuring the WWE Champion spending time with the young people in the country.
– Steve Cutler and the Forgotten Sons have put the rest of the NXT tag team division on notice.
Two brothers I will go to hell and back with no matter what is in front of us. If #NXTTakeOver: XXV wasn’t proof of why they call us the #savages of @WWENXT Then you haven’t seen nothing yet. Enjoy the celebration now Profits. #ForgottenNoMore #ForgottenSons pic.twitter.com/J9sac2BsFR
— Steve Cutler (@SteveCutlerWWE) June 3, 2019
