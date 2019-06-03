wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Stars May Appear At Super Showdown, Kofi Kingston Tries To Inspire Ghana Youth, The Forgotten Sons Put NXT Tag Division On Notice

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Super Showdown

PWInsider reports that there has been talk of NXT stars appearing in the 50-man battle royal at WWE Super Showdown this Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Matt Riddle’s name was one of those mentioned at Takeover XXV.

– WWE has posted another video from Kofi Kingston’s trip to Ghana, West Africa, featuring the WWE Champion spending time with the young people in the country.

– Steve Cutler and the Forgotten Sons have put the rest of the NXT tag team division on notice.

