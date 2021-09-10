NXT Stars & More Backstage at Tonight’s Smackdown

Several NXT stars along with a long-absent from TV WWE star are backstage at tonight’s Smackdown, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Austin Theory, Odyssey Jones, and Rick Steiner’s son Bronson Rechsteiner are all backstage at tonight’s taping in Madison Square Garden.

Also backstage at the show according to the site is Riddick Moss, who hasn’t been seen since September of last year. Moss has been out of action with an ACL tear. He was backstage at a Raw taping in August but did not appear.

No word on if these four will be used at the taping, whether in dark matches or otherwise.

Finally, the site notes that Sasha Banks and Rhea Ripley are backstage. The site notes that the Raw stars at the show will be used in dark segments.