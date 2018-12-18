Quantcast

 

WWE News: NXT Stars React to Last Night’s Call Up News, New Tribute to the Troops Promo, Sami Zayn Comments on Upcoming Return

December 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE NXT Call Ups

– EC3, Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evens, and Nikki Cross all posted about the news from last night’s WWE Raw that they were getting called up to the main roster…

– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that Sami Zayn will return soon. He posted the following on Twitter…

– Here is a promo for Thursday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops special…

