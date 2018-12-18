wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Stars React to Last Night’s Call Up News, New Tribute to the Troops Promo, Sami Zayn Comments on Upcoming Return
– EC3, Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evens, and Nikki Cross all posted about the news from last night’s WWE Raw that they were getting called up to the main roster…
Giving the people what they want. #raw pic.twitter.com/fkDyjX6ihZ
My brother @WWEDozovic and I have been living the #STEAKSandWEIGHTS life together for 2 and half years. We formed the unit #HeavyMachinery and the goal for us was always #Raw or #SmackDown. The Blue Collar Boys are hungry and we’re coming to eat! pic.twitter.com/x5wL67k2YH
I'm coming……and bringing the class yall👒
.#Blessed https://t.co/Sc7sUhWNbj
Where oh where will Nikki go?! Hehe or haha? Red or blue? Blue or red? Big blue sky or shiny red red gem? To a galaxy or a universe hehehe haha follow the yellow brick road OH MY https://t.co/VcpCut5XIn
#TUCKy We’re COMINNNNNNN’ to Monday Night @WWE #RAW
AAAAASSSSA!✊🏻 #BlueCollarSolid #HeavyMachinery #STEAKSandWEIGHTS #WorkinMansPHD #DOZER pic.twitter.com/EJMmIUM9pj
– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that Sami Zayn will return soon. He posted the following on Twitter…
During this time off, I've been working on becoming a better person, and letting go of a lot of toxic elements that come with egotism & ambition.
But I just watched that teaser for my return on #Raw and remembered how good I am at pro wrestling. I actually forgot how great I am.
– Here is a promo for Thursday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops special…
The most patriotic show of the year happens THIS THURSDAY on @USA_Network when @WWE @TributeToTroops airs at 9/8c! #Troops 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/faMaKya6pJ
