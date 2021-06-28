NXT Stars Reportedly Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW

As previously reported, there have been several NXT stars that have participated in either dark matches or matches taped for Main Event at recent editions of WWE television tapings. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on the talent backstage for tonight’s edition of RAW.

According to Johnson, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Shotzi Blackheart are all backstage at RAW and will seemingly once again participate in dark matches for WWE officials.

The site previously noted that there had been speculation about Kross and Scarlett potentially being moved from NXT to either RAW or SmackDown, with both having matches at main roster tapings in recent weeks.

Bronson Reed has also participated in both dark and Main Event matches at recent WWE tapings.