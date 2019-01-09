NXT Stars Set For Meet and Greet at EVOLVE Shows

– EVOLVE has announced that several NXT stars including Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and more are set for meet and greets at the company’s upcoming shows. You can see the full announcement below, which notes that in addition to Cole and Gargano, The Street Profits and Fabian Aichner will be in attendance:

Members of the NXT Universe will have a chance to meet and take photographs with Johnny Gargano, The Street Profits, Adam Cole and Fabian Aichner at upcoming EVOLVE Wrestling events in New York, Georgia and North Carolina.

Gargano, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins and former EVOLVE Champion Aichner will be available for meet-and-greets at EVOLVE 119, taking place Friday, Jan. 18, at the Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in Brooklyn, N.Y. That night’s card will feature Gargano teaming with EVOLVE competitor AR Fox against EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory & Josh Briggs, The Street Profits defending the titles against the winners of a Tag Team Scramble to be held that night, Aichner against Darby Allin and more. Click here for more details on EVOLVE 119.

Meet-and-greet opportunities with Cole and The Street Profits, meanwhile, will be available at EVOLVE 121 on Friday, Feb. 15, at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, and EVOLVE 122 on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord, N.C.

The bell time for all three events is 8 p.m., and the meet-and-greets will take place at 7 p.m., as well as after the shows. Fans must have a ticket to the event to take part in the meet-and-greets.

There is a varying charge for pictures and autographs. For Gargano and Cole, it’s $20 for a picture, $20 for an autograph and an 8×10 photo, $30 for a combo of a picture and an autograph, and $15 for each additional autograph. For The Street Profits (as a team) and Aichner, the cost is $15 for a picture, $15 for an autograph and 8×10 photo, $20 for a combo and $10 for each additional autograph.