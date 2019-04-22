NXT Stars Start Fundraiser to Help Ricochet’s Mother Rebuild From House Fire

– Several NXT stars are banding together to help Ricochet’s mother recover from losing her home in a fire. As we reported last week, the newly-christened Raw star launched a GoFundMe to help his mother after her home was completely destroyed in a fire. As of now, the GoFundMe has raised $13,239 to help his mom, and in addition WWE announced on Monday that the stars of NXT are teaming up to donate items to be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to Ricochet’s mom and family.

The eBay page for the auctioned items is here, with the auctions starting tonight and running through next Monday. They will include items from Dakota Kai, Dominik Dijakovic, Drake Wuertz, Kassius Ohno, Shayna Baszler, The Viking Raiders, Matt Riddle, Tegan Nox, DIY, Candice LeRae​​, and The Undisputed ERA. The full list of start times for each auction is here.

Ricochet took to Twitter to react to the fundraiser, as you can see below: