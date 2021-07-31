wrestling / News
NXT Stars Work Dark Matches Before WWE Smackdown
Four NXT stars worked the dark matches before this week’s WWE Smackdown. As previously reported, Aaliyah, Odyssey Jones, Austin Theory, and Indi Hartwell were at the tapings and they paired off in singles matches. Aliyah beat Hartwell and Jones defeated Theory.
You can see some pics from the live crowd below:
Smackdown Minneapolis Dark Match Odyssey Jones over Austin Theory pic.twitter.com/IAOe1xXF92
— Rob Wilkins (@robwilkins) July 30, 2021
Austin theory?! pic.twitter.com/kHUQaxKshK
— Jake Drury (@SocksUnterShoes) July 30, 2021
Aliyah vs Indi Hartwell in dark match before #smackdown pic.twitter.com/Z9slTMVJEh
— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) July 31, 2021
Indi Hartwell vs Aliyah in a dark match! pic.twitter.com/o3IWSAcc2U
— Dylan (@WrestlingDylan) July 30, 2021
aliyah vs indi rn 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/PAke2ki7lH
— gloria (@DJARlNBARNES) July 30, 2021