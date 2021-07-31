wrestling / News

NXT Stars Work Dark Matches Before WWE Smackdown

July 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Theory NXT

Four NXT stars worked the dark matches before this week’s WWE Smackdown. As previously reported, Aaliyah, Odyssey Jones, Austin Theory, and Indi Hartwell were at the tapings and they paired off in singles matches. Aliyah beat Hartwell and Jones defeated Theory.

You can see some pics from the live crowd below:

