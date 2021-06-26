wrestling / News

NXT Stars Work Dark Matches Before Smackdown

June 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Logo 2021

WWE had a couple of NXT stars work a dark match before this week’s Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart were backstage at Friday’s show and were planned to work a dark match.

As noted earlier, Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed worked matches on WWE Main Event this week.

