NXT Stars Work Dark Matches Before Smackdown
June 25, 2021 | Posted by
WWE had a couple of NXT stars work a dark match before this week’s Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart were backstage at Friday’s show and were planned to work a dark match.
As noted earlier, Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed worked matches on WWE Main Event this week.
