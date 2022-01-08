wrestling / News
NXT Stars Work Smackdown Dark Match
January 7, 2022 | Posted by
A couple big NXT veterans worked a dark match before Friday night’s Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Tommaso Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne before the taping, which took place in Uncasville, Connecticut.
No word on whether there are potential call-up plans for one or two of the two. Ciampa lost the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker at NXT New Year’s Evil this week, while Dunne is in the middle of a feud with Tony D’Angelo and will face him next week.
