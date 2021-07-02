wrestling / News
NXT Stars Working Dark Matches Before Smackdown
July 2, 2021 | Posted by
NXT stars are again backstage at tonight’s Smackdown and set to work dark matches. PWInsider reports that the following dark matches are set for tonight’s show:
* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm
* Odyssey Jones vs. Robert Roode
* Karrion Kross vs. Cesaro
