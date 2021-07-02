wrestling / News

NXT Stars Working Dark Matches Before Smackdown

July 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT stars are again backstage at tonight’s Smackdown and set to work dark matches. PWInsider reports that the following dark matches are set for tonight’s show:

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm
* Odyssey Jones vs. Robert Roode
* Karrion Kross vs. Cesaro

