NXT Reveals Start Dates For 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics
NXT has announced the kickoff dates for both the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments. The company announced at NXT New Year’s Evil that the men’s tournament begins on the January 18th episode of NXT, while the women’s tournament starts in February.
The winning teams each win the Dusty Cup trophy as well as a guaranteed shot at their respective NXT tag team titles. MSK won last year in the men’s Dusty Classic, while Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai won the women’s tournament.
