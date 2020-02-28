wrestling / News

NXT Superstars Comment On Goldberg Winning Universal Title At WWE Super ShowDown

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Goldberg WWE Super ShowDown

– Members of the NXT roster had plenty to say about Goldberg’s WWE Universal Title victory on Thursday.

As previously reported, Matt Riddle commented on Goldberg’s win and his use of the BroHammer to put ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt away. Riddle’s tag team partner Pete Dunne, Velveteen Dream, and Tyler Breeze also commented on the win.

