– Members of the NXT roster had plenty to say about Goldberg’s WWE Universal Title victory on Thursday.

As previously reported, Matt Riddle commented on Goldberg’s win and his use of the BroHammer to put ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt away. Riddle’s tag team partner Pete Dunne, Velveteen Dream, and Tyler Breeze also commented on the win.

Big broserweights fan confirmed https://t.co/QkOEMEHOwb — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) February 27, 2020

The DREAM takes no issues with the return of @Goldberg But 2 use The BROHammer…. C’Mon BILL! What’re U Thinkin’#BROSGonnaGetU — My Name Is DREAM (@DreamWWE) February 28, 2020