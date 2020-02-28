wrestling / News
NXT Superstars Comment On Goldberg Winning Universal Title At WWE Super ShowDown
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Members of the NXT roster had plenty to say about Goldberg’s WWE Universal Title victory on Thursday.
As previously reported, Matt Riddle commented on Goldberg’s win and his use of the BroHammer to put ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt away. Riddle’s tag team partner Pete Dunne, Velveteen Dream, and Tyler Breeze also commented on the win.
Big broserweights fan confirmed https://t.co/QkOEMEHOwb
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) February 27, 2020
The DREAM takes no issues with the return of @Goldberg
But 2 use The BROHammer….
C’Mon BILL! What’re U Thinkin’#BROSGonnaGetU
— My Name Is DREAM (@DreamWWE) February 28, 2020
Bill may have a hernia after that https://t.co/n31avwDdZE
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) February 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz
- The Young Bucks On When They Knew Marty Scurll Would Be Staying With ROH