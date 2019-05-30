WWE News: NXT Superstars Set for Upcoming EVOLVE Events, No Holds Barred Shirt Available, Hidden Gems Clip Features Maurice Vachon Match From 1957

– WWE.com posted the following news on NXT Superstars appearing at EVOLVE Wrestling events this summer. You can check out the details below.

This summer is heating up fast for EVOLVE Wrestling as the company celebrates its 10-year anniversary, and that means big things for NXT fans in the Northeast, where EVOLVE is holding four of its upcoming events.

Featured in the mix are meet-and-greets with top Superstars from the black-and-gold brand — including NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, former champion Tommaso Ciampa, Undisputed ERA and more — as well as blockbuster matchups featuring NXT Superstars and EVOLVE’s top competitors.

The biggest summer in EVOLVE history kicks off with EVOLVE 129 on Saturday, June 29, at La Boom in Queens, N.Y., and EVOLVE 130 on Sunday, June 30, at the Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in Brooklyn, N.Y. Ciampa will be available for meet-and-greets at both shows, as will Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish. Strong, O’Reilly & Fish will be in action both nights in matches to be announced next week.

Additionally, Strong will be a special guest at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on June 30 in Brooklyn, where he will provide a lecture and lead in-ring demonstrations and drills. The seminar is open to all wrestlers, managers and referees who have completed a reputable training course. Click here for more details.

From there, EVOLVE Wrestling looks ahead to its 10th Anniversary Show show, EVOLVE 131, on Saturday, July 13, at the hallowed 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) in Philadelphia and EVOLVE 132 on Sunday, July 14, at the Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Mass. Gargano and Ciampa — whose reunion at NXT TakeOver: New York is still fresh in the minds of the NXT Universe — will be available for meet-and-greets on both days, the first time that #DIY have done meet-and-greets together at an EVOLVE event!

If that wasn’t enough, the 10th Anniversary Show in Philadelphia will feature the return of two EVOLVE alumni, as NXT Superstar Matt Riddle will battle 205 Live Superstar Drew Gulak. The Original Bro and The Philadelphia Stretcher were stablemates in EVOLVE as part of the Catch Point faction. Gulak issued an open challenge for the 10th Anniversary Show when NXT was in Philadelphia earlier this month, and as you’ll see in the video below, it didn’t take Riddle long to accept. Riddle and Gulak will also be available for meet-and-greets on July 13.

Also confirmed for all of the above events are:

NXT Superstar Adrian Jaoude

NXT Superstar Babatunde

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory

WWN Champion JD Drake

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Joe Gacy & Eddie Kingston

AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

Curt Stallion

Leon Ruff

Stephen Wolf

Anthony Greene

Brandi Lauren

Harlem Bravado

Plus more to be added!

For more details on all the upcoming shows, including ticket information, visit WWNLive.com today.