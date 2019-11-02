NXT Superstars Flown in for Smackdown Rumored to Have Barely Made It to Arena in Time

– As previously reported, WWE ended up flying in NXT talent to help fill out last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. The show aired live in Buffalo, New York. According to a report by POST Wrestling’s John Pollock on Twitter, the NXT Superstars who were flown in for last night’s Smackdown barely made it to the arena on time for the event.

Pollock added that the NXT Superstars flown in for Smackdown had a police escort to get to the show. The talent cut it very close, and a source stated that they just barely made it to have everyone in place for the third segment, where Shayna Baszler appeared during the live broadcast.

Pollock reported, “Was told the NXT charter didn’t land until 7:55 pm and they had a police escort to get them to the building. One person I spoke with added they could not have cut it any closer to get everyone in place for the third segment when Shayna Baszler made her appearance.” You can check out that tweet below.