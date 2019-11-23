wrestling / News
NXT Superstars Promote Tonight’s TakeOver: WarGames Event
– A number of NXT Superstars have posted tweets hyping tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event set for later tonight. You can check out those tweets below.
NXT champion Adam Cole said on tonight’s event, “Tonight, my brothers and I go to War. As @KORcombat once said, there are no winners, no losers…only the #Undisputed #NXTTakeOver #WarGames #AdamColeBayBay #DrapedInGold”
Tommaso Ciampa added, “We spoke to a potential 4th…No promises were made. If he decides to show up, he’s in. If he doesn’t, nothing changes. Tonight… WE GO TO WAR”
Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event is set for later tonight at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
Tonight, my brothers and I go to War. As @KORcombat once said, there are no winners, no losers…only the #Undisputed #NXTTakeOver #WarGames #AdamColeBayBay #DrapedInGold pic.twitter.com/jQf7p9ixBB
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) November 23, 2019
Tonight at #NXTTakeOver, I get to hurt @FinnBalor while doing what I love.
It’s good to be the Bro.
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) November 23, 2019
“I love the [email protected] napalm in the morning.” #Wargames
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) November 23, 2019
First TakeOver weekend I've missed since 2016..
Hell of a run. #JohnnyTakeOver
💔
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Challenges CM Punk to WrestleMania Match, Says Punk Has Been In the ‘Doldrums’ Since Getting His Butt Kicked in UFC
- Brutus Beefcake On How He Would Like To Be Remembered
- Awesome Kong On Departing TNA, Altercation With Bubba the Love Sponge, Being Told WWE Didn’t Want Her
- Latest on Jim Cornette’s NWA Resignation: Why Line Wasn’t Edited Out Initially, Heat Over Anti-AEW Comments