NXT Superstars Promote Tonight’s TakeOver: WarGames Event

November 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Takeover: WarGames Match

– A number of NXT Superstars have posted tweets hyping tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event set for later tonight. You can check out those tweets below.

NXT champion Adam Cole said on tonight’s event, “Tonight, my brothers and I go to War. As @KORcombat once said, there are no winners, no losers…only the #Undisputed #NXTTakeOver #WarGames #AdamColeBayBay #DrapedInGold”

Tommaso Ciampa added, “We spoke to a potential 4th…No promises were made. If he decides to show up, he’s in. If he doesn’t, nothing changes. Tonight… WE GO TO WAR”

Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event is set for later tonight at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

