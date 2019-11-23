NXT Superstars Promote Tonight’s TakeOver: WarGames Event

– A number of NXT Superstars have posted tweets hyping tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event set for later tonight. You can check out those tweets below.

NXT champion Adam Cole said on tonight’s event, “Tonight, my brothers and I go to War. As @KORcombat once said, there are no winners, no losers…only the #Undisputed #NXTTakeOver #WarGames #AdamColeBayBay #DrapedInGold”

Tommaso Ciampa added, “We spoke to a potential 4th…No promises were made. If he decides to show up, he’s in. If he doesn’t, nothing changes. Tonight… WE GO TO WAR”

Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event is set for later tonight at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

Tonight at #NXTTakeOver, I get to hurt @FinnBalor while doing what I love. It’s good to be the Bro. — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) November 23, 2019