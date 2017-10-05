wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Survivor Series Weekend Live Events On Sale, Dana Warrior Comments on Supporting Women Battling Breast Cancer

October 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT Takeover War Games

– The NXT Twitter account announced that the tickets for NXT Takeover: War games and the NXT live events being held over Survivor Series are now on sale…

– Dana Warrior (who has become the face of WWE & Susan G. Komen’s partnership against breast cancer) posted the following on Twitter today…

