NXT Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s USA Network Debut
– WWE has set an NXT Tag Team Championship match for next week’s NXT debut on the USA Network. WWE has announced that The Street Profits will get a shot at the Undisputed Era’s championship on next week’s show. In addition, Candice LeRae has been added to the match to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship, making it a Fatal Four-Way.
The updated lineup is as follows:
* Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain
* NXT North American Championship Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits
* Fatal Four-Way #1 Contender’s Match: Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim
