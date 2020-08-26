NXT Tag Team Championship Match Set for This Week’s Episode

Breezango will get their NXT Tag Team Championship shot on this week’s episode. WWE announced on Tuesday that the team, who won the title shot at NXT Takeover XXX, will face Imperium on Wednesday’s show for the titles:

NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium vs. Breezango

Just days after their Triple Threat Match victory at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Breezango will challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Titles Wednesday night on WWE NXT.

Breezango became No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship on the NXT TakeOver: XXX Pre-Show, with a decisive victory over Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma, thanks to a Supermodel Kick by Prince Pretty to Lorcan.

Since bringing the age of Imperium to the United States and becoming champions, Barthel & Aichner have remained on top of the NXT tag team division. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner have been victorious over Breezango in the past. Will the fashionable pairing of Prince Pretty & Fandango ride the momentum of their TakeOver: XXX victory and waltz their way to a title? Tune in to NXT on USA Network, Wednesday at 8/7 C.

In addition, Tommaso Ciampa will make his return on August 26 and the show will feature the fallout of TakeOver XXX, which included a new NXT and North American Champion.

Fightful will have live coverage of NXT.