Tag Team Championships Change Hands On Tonight’s NXT (Pics, Video)
We have new tag team champions on tonight’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango with the help of Pat McAfee to win the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks Lorcan and Burch’s first NXT Tag Team Title reign. Breezango’s title reign ends at 56 days, having won the titles on the August 26th episode of NXT.
Never gets old. 🏆 🏆 #WWENXT @MmmGorgeous @WWEFandango pic.twitter.com/tbwzfiJrhj
— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2020
Will @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit get the ☝️✌️3️⃣ and become the NEW #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions? #NXTTagTitles pic.twitter.com/yIbjYLwmJD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 22, 2020
.@WWEFandango giving the people what they want. #WWENXT #NXTTagTitles @ONEYLORCAN pic.twitter.com/AAxruoiGC2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 22, 2020
.@strongstylebrit is cleaning up! #WWENXT #NXTTagTitles @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/SNLInuJPm4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 22, 2020
STEREO SUPERKICKS x 2!#WWENXT #NXTTagTitles @MmmGorgeous @WWEFandango @strongstylebrit @ONEYLORCAN pic.twitter.com/ZVylFrmcRk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 22, 2020
THEY DID IT ONEY LORCAN AND DANNY BURCH ARE YOUR NEW NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THROW 'EM UP ☝️#WWENXT #NXTTagTitles #AndNew @ONEYLORCAN @strongstylebrit pic.twitter.com/vL0eCCh2DY
— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2020
IS THIS FOR REAL?!? 🤯@PatMcAfeeShow is BACK! #WWENXT #NXTTagTitles @ONEYLORCAN @strongstylebrit pic.twitter.com/cj3Zi34NHr
— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2020
The #UndisputedERA’s past has come back to haunt them!@PatMcAfeeShow is back, and he's celebrating with the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xpsfFiLxke
— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2020
"and that my friend… is UNDISPUTED." – @PatMcAfeeShow
It all makes sense now.
👀 @AdamColePro @roderickstrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish #WWENXT #NXTTagTitles pic.twitter.com/NPHcJnbEtu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 22, 2020
WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED?@PatMcAfeeShow is back in #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/bVfJ0dnEJP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 22, 2020
Stan Pat McAfee for helping two of the most underrated wrestlers finally win gold #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rRiodjSb7m
— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) October 22, 2020
