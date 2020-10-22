Tag Team Championships Change Hands On Tonight’s NXT (Pics, Video)

We have new tag team champions on tonight’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango with the help of Pat McAfee to win the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks Lorcan and Burch’s first NXT Tag Team Title reign. Breezango’s title reign ends at 56 days, having won the titles on the August 26th episode of NXT.