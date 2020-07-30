NXT Tag Team Title Match & More set For Next Week’s NXT

Imperium will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of NXT. WWE has announced that the champions will defend the titles against The Undisputed Era on next week’s episode.

In addition, Rhea Ripley will face Dakota Kai next week with the winner earning a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. FInally, a triple threat match between Ridge Holland, Damian Priest, and Oney Lorcan will take place to determine one of the competitors in the North American Championship ladder match at NXT Takeover XXX.

NXT takes place next Wednesday on USA Network.