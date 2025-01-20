NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

The WWE NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line on this week’s live episode of TNA Impact. It was announced on TNA Genesis that The Rascalz will get the NXT Tag Team Title match they never received from September against Fraxiom on Thursday’s episode, while elsewhere on the show Santino Marella will address Josh Alexander saying he was quitting TNA.

The lineup for the show, which airs live on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. The Rascalz

* Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA