NXT Tag Team Titles Change Hands on This Week’s NXT (Video)

– There are new NXT Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of NXT. The Undisputed Era defeated the Street Profits on Wednesday night’s episode to capture the championships. You can see a highlight video below from the match.

This marks Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly’s first win as a duo. O’Reilly is in his third title reign, having held the belts with Roderick Strong and as part of the group reign of The Undisputed Era. Fish is in his second run, also previously holding the titles as part of the full group. The Street Profits’ reign ends at 75 days, having won the titles at NXT TakeOver: XXV.