NXT Tag Team Titles Relinquished, New Champions To Be Crowned Tuesday

WWE has announced that the NXT tag team titles have been relinquished and new champions will be crowned on Tuesday’s episode. No teams for that match have been announced at this time.

The article doesn’t even mention MSK, who were the champions before this. As noted, MSK’s Nash Carter was reportedly released from the company following allegations from Kimber Lee of abuse. However, it’s believed that it was a photo of him imitating Adolf Hitler that led to his firing. The company has yet to confirm his firing.