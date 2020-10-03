wrestling / News

NXT Takeover 31 Will Be On Traditional PPV Tomorrow

October 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover

PWInsider reports that for the first time ever, an NXT event will be on traditional PPV starting with NXT Takeover 31 tomorrow night. It can be found on Verizon Fios for $54.99. The price may vary depending on the PPV provider. It will also still be available on the WWE Network.

