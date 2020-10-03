wrestling / News
NXT Takeover 31 Will Be On Traditional PPV Tomorrow
October 3, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that for the first time ever, an NXT event will be on traditional PPV starting with NXT Takeover 31 tomorrow night. It can be found on Verizon Fios for $54.99. The price may vary depending on the PPV provider. It will also still be available on the WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- FTR On The Biggest Things They Learned From Dusty Rhodes, Why Dusty Liked Them As a Team
- Roman Reigns Discusses Reason For Changing His Character To Form Alliance With Paul Heyman, His Surprise WWE Return At SummerSlam
- Jim Ross On The Booking Behind Hulk Hogan Defeating Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Yokozuna Regaining The Title At King Of The Ring 1993
- Bret Hart Recalls Meeting With Vince McMahon Before Montreal Screwjob, Who He Thinks Was Most Involved