Backstage Update on NXT TakeOver Events for Rest of 2020
September 3, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on remaining NXT TakeOver events scheduled for the rest of 2020. As previously reported, the next TakeOver show is scheduled for October 4.
Per the report, there won’t be a TakeOver event held during WWE Survivor Series Weekend. However, WWE will reportedly hold an additional NXT TakeOver event on Sunday, December 6.
