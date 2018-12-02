NXT TakeOver and WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Switching Days for WrestleMania 35 Week

– PWInsider reports that WWE is opting to switch the nights for the NXT TakeOver and Hall of Fame ceremony events scheduled for WrestleMania 35 week. The schedule will move back to the old format, with NXT TakeOver: New York to be held on Friday, April 5. Meanwhile, the Hall of Fame Class of 2019 ceremony will be moved to Saturday, April 6.

The change was announced to fans who had purchased travel packages for WrestleMania week. WWE then released the following statement to PWInsider:

“WWE will be going back to its previous WrestleMania Week schedule with NXT TakeOver on Friday, April 5 and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6. We believe this better serves our fans.”

Previously, WWE started to run TakeOver on Saturday and the Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday in 2016 in order to give the Superstars working WrestleMania some time to rest up before the event.

ROH and NJPW are also running a co-promoted event at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 6 in New York City.

Both NXT TakeOver: New York and the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Ceremony will stream live on the WWE Network in April 2019.