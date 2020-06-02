wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Takeover: In Your House Pre-Show Set, AJ Styles’ Top Smackdown Moments
June 2, 2020 | Posted by
– The pre-show for Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House is officially set. WWE has announced that the pre-show begins Sunday at 6:30 PM ET, a half-hour before the main card starts. Both will air on the WWE Network.
– WWE posted the following WWE Playlist episode looking at AJ Styles’ best Smackdown moments in honor of his 43rd birthday:
