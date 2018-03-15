NXT Takeover: New Orleans Close to Sold Out

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NXT Takeover: New Orleans is close to sold out an may be the first WWE show to sell out for WrestleMania weekend. They are going head to head with the ROH show, which has sold over 5,000 tickets. Takeover is set up for around 10,000 seats. NXT Takeover: New Orleans are outselling Raw right now, and Smackdown ticket sales are said to be slow. The hall of fame is not sold out yet.