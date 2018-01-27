What Happened After NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Went Off the Air: Candice LeRae Helps Gargano

– At tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia event, Andrade Cien Almas defeated Johnny Gargano in the main event to pick up the win and retain the NXT title. PWInsider reports that after the show went off the air, several WWE officials went out to help Johnny Gargano get to his feet and help him walk to the back alongside his wife, Candice LeRae, who recently signed with the WWE.

Fans reportedly gave Gargano a large ovation as he was helped to the backstage area. You can check out 411’s full results and coverage from the event at the above link.