Notes on Talents Who Are Backstage at Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Portland (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– PWInsider released a report on talent who is currently backstage at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. Per the report, Charlotte Flair, Reina (Raquel Gonzales), Candice LeRae, Isaiah Swerve Scott and Shane Thorne are all backstage at today’s event.

Charlotte Flair being backstage tonight isn’t a huge surprise, as WWE will likely further her feud and buildup her title matchup for WrestleMania 36. Reports have indicated it will be Flair vs. Ripley for the NXT women’s title at the event.

NXT TakeOver: Portland is scheduled for later tonight at the Moda Center. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.