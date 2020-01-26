wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Takeover: Portland Main Event To Be Announced This Week, Highlights from Worlds Collide, Jordan Devlin Gets Custom Plates
January 25, 2020 | Posted by
– It was announced during Triple H and Shawn Michaels’ Q&A on Facebook live that William Regal will reveal Adam Cole’s opponent at NXT Takeover: Portland this Wednesday. They teased that it will be ‘epic.’
– After winning the NXT cruiserweight title tonight, Jordan Devlin also got his custom side plates. You can see that in the clip below.
– Here are more highlights from the event:
More Trending Stories
- Several Names Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- One Man Gang on Why Vince McMahon Changed Him to the Akeem Character, How Vince Thought His Original Gimmick Was ‘Too Black and White’
- Vampiro On Having Heat With Sting Over His Facepaint, Sting’s Look Not Being Authentic
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral