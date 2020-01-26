wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Takeover: Portland Main Event To Be Announced This Week, Highlights from Worlds Collide, Jordan Devlin Gets Custom Plates

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover: Portland

– It was announced during Triple H and Shawn Michaels’ Q&A on Facebook live that William Regal will reveal Adam Cole’s opponent at NXT Takeover: Portland this Wednesday. They teased that it will be ‘epic.’

– After winning the NXT cruiserweight title tonight, Jordan Devlin also got his custom side plates. You can see that in the clip below.

– Here are more highlights from the event:

