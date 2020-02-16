wrestling / News
NXT Takeover: Portland Pre-Show Livestream Online
February 16, 2020 | Posted by
The kickoff show for NXT Takeover: Portland is now online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which previews tonight’s WWE Network event.
You can follow our live coverage at the link above.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Jr. Was Paid For Teaching By Agency Embroiled in Mississippi Welfare Scandal
- The Rock on the Passing Of His Father, Their Complicated Relationship And When He Knew His Dad Was Proud of Him
- Jim Ross On What Would Have Headlined WrestleMania X8 Had the nWo Not Come In, If They Considered Brock Lesnar vs. Steve Austin
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed