wrestling / News

NXT Takeover: Portland Pre-Show Livestream Online

February 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Portland Pre-Show

The kickoff show for NXT Takeover: Portland is now online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which previews tonight’s WWE Network event.

You can follow our live coverage at the link above.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover: Portland, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading