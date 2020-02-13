The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NXT Takeover: Portland Preview AEW vs. NXT (2.12.20) Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 90. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook preview NXT Takeover: Portland, review this week’s AEW vs. NXT battle, & hit a quick news roundup. The show is approximately 91-minutes long.

* Intro

* News Roundup (Matt Hardy, Elimination Chamber, NJPW to MSG, WWE Hall of Fame Rumors More): 2:30

* AEW Dynamite (2.12.20) Review: 21:15

* NXT (2.12.20) Review: 44:05

* The head to head comparison: 1:02:45

* NXT Takeover: Portland Preview: 1:07:55

