Various News: NXT TakeOver Ticket Pre-Sale Note, EVOLVE Mini-Doc Features Anthony Greene, Matt Hardy Has a New Woken Word of the Week

– PWInsider has some details on the upcoming NXT TakeOver: XXV ticket pre-sale that’s set for Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 am. The presale code for the event is “WWEBPT” for the June 1 card. Tickets for NXT TakeOver will be available through the pre-sale at Ticketmaster.com.

– EVOLVE Wrestling released a new mini-doc on Anthony Greene coming off of his performance at EVOLVE 124. He now has a shot at a WWN contract at the WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2019. You can check out that video below.

– Matt Hardy shared his new woken word of the week. You can check out his new video clip below.