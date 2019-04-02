WWE News: Preview Clip for NXT TakeOver, WrestleMania 35 Theme Song, Mickie James Releases New Country Music Single

– WWE has released a new preview clip for this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: New York event. You can check out the new preview clip below. The event is set for Friday, April 5 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The NXT TakeOver card will be broadcast live on WWE Network.

A new chapter begins.#NXTTakeOver: New York streams LIVE this Friday at 7e/4p, only on the award-winning @WWENetwork. @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pTey6OqIB0 — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2019

– WWE has announced a new theme song for this year’s WrestleMania 35. The song will be “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic.

– Mickie James announced the release of her new single, “Don’t Give A,” this week. She talked about the song release in a backstage video with WWE this week. You can check it out below.