WWE News: NXT Takeover Preview Special Airing Wednesday, Triple H Special Synopsis, WWE Ride Along Clip
– WWE is set to air a thirty-minute special on Wednesday previewing this weekend’s NXT Takeover: XXV. The special is titled Target: Takeover XXV per the WWE Network schedule and airs at 7:30 PM ET before NXT. It is described as follows:
“Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole train for their NXT Title rematch, and Io Shirai and Shayna Baszler prepare for an NXT Women’s Title duel.”
– The Network schedule also lists the new Triple H’s Road to WrestleMania special, which airs on Saturday after NXT Takeover: XXV. The half-hour program has the following synopsis:
“Travel the Road to WrestleMania with Triple H as he prepares for his epic match against Batista and his Hall of Fame induction with DX.”
– WWE posted the following clip from tonight’s WWE Ride Along, which airs at 11 PM ET after Raw:
