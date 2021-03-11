wrestling / News
NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver Officially Announced As Two-Night Event
It’s official — NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver will be a two-night event during WrestleMania 37 week. William Regal announced on tonight’s NXT that the Takeover special will take place on April 7th and 8th, with the first night airing on USA Network and the second night airing on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network internationally.
There were no matches announced for the event by Regal tonight. You can see a clip of the promo below:
TWO-NIGHT TAKEOVER. #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Night 1: Wednesday, April 7 LIVE at 8/7c on @USA_Network.
Night 2: Thursday, April 8 LIVE at 8/7c on @peacockTV!#WeAreNXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/d9qv3g95II
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 11, 2021
