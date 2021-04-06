wrestling / News

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Global Presser Video

April 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Press Conference

– The WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Global Press Conference is now streaming live. NXT Champion Finn Bálor, Karrion Kross, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and more Superstars will be answering questions and sounding off before this week’s two-night event. You can watch the live press conference in the player below.

