wrestling / News
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Global Presser Video
April 6, 2021 | Posted by
– The WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Global Press Conference is now streaming live. NXT Champion Finn Bálor, Karrion Kross, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and more Superstars will be answering questions and sounding off before this week’s two-night event. You can watch the live press conference in the player below.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Matt Riddle Forgetting Line During Recent RAW Promo, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Will Ospreay Calls Out CM Punk and Drew McIntyre During First Press Conference As IWGP World Champion
- Bruce Prichard On Roddy Piper Wanting To Wrestle OJ Simpson At WrestleMania 12, Piper’s Backlot Brawl Match With Goldust
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho Appearing on Broken Skull Sessions, AEW Contract Length